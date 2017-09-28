Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.09.2017 | 10:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to be summoned in Panama Papers Case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to be summoned in Panama Papers Case

The Mumbai team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing many celebrities and individuals in Panama Papers case again. According to the reports, statement of some of these names has been already recorded. Many of them will be receiving a fresh summons for the next round of interrogation scheduled for October 2017.

The list of persons to be interrogated includes three Bollywood celebrities- Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn. It has been learned that summons would be issued shortly to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn from the agency under Section 37 of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED has initiated investigations to probe the alleged contravention of Forex laws by the individuals and entities named in this list under the provisions of the FEMA.

A source revealed they have insisted the actors come to the ED office and face the investigation themselves instead of sending their representatives. Although the exact date has not been revealed, the interrogation will happen next month.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s names had cropped up in Panama Papers leak for their foreign remittances.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to be summoned in Panama Papers Case

REVEALED: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan plans…

OMG! Amitabh Bachchan reveals why everyone…

News flash: 102 Not Out moves from December…

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to share screen…

Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s romantic comedy to release…

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to be summoned in Panama Papers Case" />

WOW! This sweet gesture of Abhishek Bachchan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification