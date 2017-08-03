Amidst threats for her comments on noise pollution Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lands up in hospital

There is tight security at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s residence, where she lives with her daughter, after Suchitra was trolled abused and threatened. There were bullies desirous of causing Suchitra bodily harm after she protested against the early-morning prayers on loudspeakers.

Adding to her problems are health issues. Suchitra is now in the hospital with an attack of dengue fever. But recovering well. Says the worried mother, “I am in Nanavati with dengue. I had to postpone the release of Kaveri’s song because of this.”

As far as her security after the azaan controversy is concerned Suchitra says, “The cops were talking to me everyday and my building is also provided security. But I didn’t even know I was under threat until I was informed by the cops. They have been exemplary.”

Reacting to the ugly trolls Suchitra says, “It is a very misogynistic land.”