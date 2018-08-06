Amid engagement news with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra says her personal life is not for public consumption

Priyanka Chopra is in headlines every single day either for her current or upcoming projects or due to her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. As their whirlwind romance continues to be in news, the actress says that her personal life is not for public consumption. The actress returned to India this morning to speak at a session titled ‘Challenging the Status Quo & Forging New Paths’ organised Jointly by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Yes Bank.

The interactive session was hosted by Vir Sanghvi where Priyanka Chopra talked about various aspects of her life. Talking about her personal life and why she wants it to be protected, she said, “My personal life is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption but 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain it to anyone. I am not running for the Office, so I don’t think I need to give explanations.”

It was only in July end that the foreign media reported that after dating for over two months, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were reportedly engaged. The 25-year-old singer proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in London. While the couple is yet to officially confirm their engagement, fans are very excited about them. Just this past weekend, Priyanka flew off to Singapore where Nick performed at Hyperplay concert organised by MTV Asia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic alongside Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. The film is scheduled for Valentine’s Day release next year. She is also starring in Shonali Bose’s tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Besides these two films, she has booked a leading role in Hollywood film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.