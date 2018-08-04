Amid Bharat and Dus Ka Dum shooting, Salman Khan to shoot Bigg Boss 12 promos today

Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting Dus Ka Dum, will be back once again back on Television screens with his hit show Bigg Boss. The work on the twelfth season is on and the show will reportedly air from September 16 this year. With the new season coming soon, many celebrities from different sectors have been approached to participate in the reality show. While earlier this week TV actress Srishty Rode’s name popped up as the first contestant, the makers are yet to confirm her presence in the show. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be shooting the first promoS for Bigg Boss on August 4, that is today.

According to the reports, Salman Khan will be shooting reportedly four to five promos on Saturday at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The actor will be taking some time out from his shooting schedule of Bharat and Dus Ka Dum to shoot for Bigg Boss 12 promos. The promotional videos will be released soon before the show goes on floor next month.

According to recent reports, Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 14 and will air on weekdays at 10:30 pm and will replace Dev 2 and Dance Deewane on Colors. The Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has many film projects lined up. He is currently shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. After that, he will begin Prabhu Dheva directorial Dabangg 3 and then Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2.

