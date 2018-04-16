Amazon Prime acquires Varun Dhawan starrer October for Rs. 35 crores

So last week on Friday we saw the release of the film October that featured Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in lead roles. Directed by Shoojit Sircar the film took off to a sluggish start at the box office, but with critical acclaim and little to no competition the business of October witnessed good growth over the weekend. However, despite the rather low key box office collections we hear that the makers of the film are smiling all the way to the bank and here’s why. If reports are to be believed then Amazon India had acquired the film for a whopping Rs. 35 cr, which incidentally is also the total Cost of Production of the film. But here’s the catch and the details of Amazon Prime’s acquisition of Varun Dhawan’s October.

Starting off, like we told you above, Amazon shelled out Rs. 35 cr for the film. Interestingly, the said amount was for both the digital and satellite rights of the film. Surprisingly, Amazon which usually procures just digital rights, this time round picked up the satellite rights of the film. Essentially meaning that the streaming video giant could choose either to release the film or rather premiere the film either on the digital platform first or for that matter like the recent past few days prove release a satellite version first.

But here’s why the makers of October are happy, though Amazon did acquire the digital and satellite rights of October, a share of the revenue generated at the box office like usual revert back to the makers of the film instead of Amazon who currently hold the satellite rights. In essence this simple yet intelligent deal means that while the makers of the film managed to break even with earnings from the sale of the film’s rights, whatever box office has been generated since its release would be purely profit.