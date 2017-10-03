Amar Butala joins Fox Star Studios as Chief Acquisition Officer

Amar Butala joins Fox Star Studios as the Chief Acquisition Officer. Amar’s previous stint includes developing & executing projects at Salman Khan Films, Disney UTV and Balaji Motion Pictures. In his new role, Amar will be responsible to drive the Content Acquisition & Alliance Agenda and will be reporting to Vijay Singh, CEO – Fox Star Studios.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said “Amar is an experienced film executive having been associated with many successful films over the years and has built strong relationships in the industry. Fox Star has had a dream run at the Box Office in the last 2 years and has emerged as the No. 2 Studio across Hollywood and Bollywood. Our commitment to creative development and building our in-house talent teams has helped build capacity and competencies. This coupled with our on-going successful partnerships with creative production houses including Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films & Vinod Chopra Films have enabled us to become the preferred Studio in Bollywood. We are now looking to scale up further and Amar will play an important role in achieving this growth agenda.”

Amar Butala has been Chief Operating Officer at Salman Khan Films, handling multifunctional roles in the company. Amar successfully handled the mandate of a Co-Producer on Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bollywood’s second highest grossing film. At Disney UTV, Amar developed, creatively supervised and produced feature films and also, managed talent acquisition for the studio. He has been associated with several other successful films including Slumdog Millionaire, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Love Sex and Dhokha and Filmistaan.