Alok Nath claims to have fallen SICK after Vinta Nanda’s shocking rape allegation against him

Just as the #MeToo movement has catapulted into a major revolution on social media, writer and director from television industry, Vinta Nanda, sent shockwaves sharing an account of Alok Nath brutally raping and assaulted her 19 years ago. She also held a press conference on Tuesday to slam Alok Nath and his supporters. Industry and masses at large supported Nanda and slammed Alok Nath said he will not accept or deny the charges. In fact he also agreed that Nanda was raped but refused to take the blame on himself.

Nanda further reacted on this stand and claimed that he did not deny the accusations even in 2002, 03 and 05 when she had raised them, so his stand remains the same. Yet, nothing was done about it. While the media was waiting for Alok Nath to hold a press conference to address this grave issue at hand, his lawyer has told media that the accused is in shock and has been advised bed rest by his doctors. He added that the veteran actor might hold a press conference after a couple of days when he feels better.

Vinta also said in her statement yesterday that Alok Nath is scared beyond belief after she came out with her #MeToo story. What’s more? Alok Nath’s co-star, Navneet Nishan, from the serial Tara directed by Nanda also came forward to support the writer/director. She also confirmed facing harassment on the sets by her male lead (Nath) and confessed to slapping him once for his misconduct. Vinta is not going back on her statement and plans to take further action against Alok Nath.

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) is looking into the matter closely and have stood by Vinta.

