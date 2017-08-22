All’s well between Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez link-up is a publicity stunt

For all those who are worried about Alia Bhatt’s love life, here is some welcome respite from the tension. Alia is doing very well in her relationship with Mr Malhotra, whatever its status might be.

The Jacqueline-Sidharth link-ups are no more than frantic efforts to boost the potential ticket sales of the new thriller called A Gentleman. Informs a source, “Sidharth Malhotra’s last film Baar Baar Dekho was a disaster. He doesn’t want to take any chances. He desperately needs a hit. He’s leaving no stone unturned to ensure A Gentleman is a success.”

Ironically Alia’s gone on to give hits with Malhotra’s closest rival Varun Dhawan. Malhotra is yet to form a dependable couple with any heroine. Sources from A Gentleman team say the actor is hoping he has finally met his match in Jacqueline Fernandez.

On screen, that is.

Sniggers a young actress close to Karan Johar’s camp, “Both Varun and Siddharth started off as Karan Johar’s blue-eyed boy. But Varun raced ahead. You think that doesn’t bother Sidharth? Of course it does! Sidharth is looking for a hit. And kissing Jacqueline until her lips go blue is part of the strategy.”

Apparently stories of their lengthy kiss are being planted everywhere in the media. “The truth is about 70 percent of the kissing scene has been censored. But the film’s team is denying it. They want prospective audiences to storm in at any cost.”