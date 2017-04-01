After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

It’s like a trend now to have an app or video game of their own amongst Bollywood celebrities. Sunny Leone to Sonam Kapoor, some have chosen to have their apps and some celebs Alia Bhatt have moved to gaming zone. After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now has ventured into games. He will now be seen in a digital avatar in an Indian video game. Varun’s game will about his favourite sport football and will be called Varun’s City.

According to a source, Varun Dhawan loves adventure, first-person shooters and sports when it comes to video games. Currently, he is in conversations with one of the biggest international online search portals and a digital agency to launch his game for the Indian market. The story of the game will have football as a backdrop. The app will also have space where he and his fans can have chat with him. He would also share some of his fitness routines with his audience.

The source further added that for his own app, Varun Dhawan has been very excited about interacting with his fans and being able to give fitness tips, share his workout routines and discuss football. He is very much involved in the process, sitting in on all meetings giving his own creative inputs on how to make it as interactive as possible.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is shooting for Judwaa 2 starring alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Directed by his father David Dhawan, he will be seen in a double role. It is slated to release on September 29.