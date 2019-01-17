Alia Bhatt upset with CBFC for delaying Soni Razdan’s film No Fathers in Kashmir

More and more celebrities are pouring in their support for Oscar Nominated director Ashvin Kumar’s No Fathers In Kashmir. After a barrage of social media support from filmmakers, actors and other personalities including Shashi Tharoor, Swara Bhasker, now actress Alia Bhatt has taken of social media to express her support along with a plea to the CBFC for her mother’s film. She tweeted, “Was soo looking forward to mom‘s @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance.”

No Fathers In Kashmir has been in a censor trouble for the last almost 6 months after its application in July and it’s first viewing which happened only in October. Both the CBFC and the apex body FCAT have heard the case and maintained to give the film an A certificate. The film is a love story of two 16 year olds set against the backdrop of Kashmir who are individually in search for their missing fathers. The film, according to the filmmakers and its supporters, has no objectionable content and thus the question and argument on its inappropriate A certification.

Ashvin has earlier even won two National Awards for his films Inshallah Kashmir and Inshallah Football, both of which were earlier banned and later awarded. The filmmakers have continually requested the board to give it a U/A certification to allow the film to be viewed by a larger audience citing that film is a story that deserves to be viewed by all.

The dispute is still ongoing and the matter is yet to be resolved, leaving the filmmakers with no immediate sigh of relief to get a clearance for a deserving release. The film stars Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbulshan Kharbanda and it’s yet to get a release date owing to its censor issues.

