Alia Bhatt to turn Producer

By Subhash K. Jha
Alia Bhatt to turn Producer

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly the star of the moment. Every film she has done so far, barring the doomed Shaandaar, has been a resounding success. After the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania this year, Alia has not signed a single new film. And there is a reason for that. Nothing offered to her has caught her fancy.

Out of sheer necessity Alia Bhatt has now decided to produce her own films. In this endeavour she joins Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

A source in the know reveals, “Alia has certain subjects in mind that she wants to do. But no producer is willing to invest money in such out-of-the-box stories. Alia therefore wants to do her own thing. She will produce films for herself as well as for other actors.”

