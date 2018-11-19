Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.11.2018 | 6:27 PM IST

Alia Bhatt shoots round the clock with back to back films Brahmastra and Kalank

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting for her next films, Brahmastra and Kalank has a very hectic schedule. The Raazi actress will be working almost around the clock for the next few days.

During the day Alia is shooting for Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and in the night she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra. Both the films are being shot in Mumbai and require Alia’s presence. “Kalank will be shot during the day, while the night sequences for Brahmastra will be shot after dark,” says a source, adding that with this tight schedule, Alia will be working almost continuously for the coming few days.

Moreover, both the shoots are in different parts of Mumbai. While Abhishek is shooting on a set in Dahisar, Ayan is filming his next at a location towards the south of the city. So Alia will catch up on most of her rest while travelling between the two locations.

