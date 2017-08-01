Bollywood Hungama
Alia Bhatt to shoot in Kashmir for Raazi

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Alia Bhatt to shoot in Kashmir for Raazi

There are reports in sections of the media about Alia Bhatt skipping Kashmir for the shooting of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Reports suggest a set representing Kashmir would be erected at a local studio in Mumbai as it is unsafe for Alia to travel to and shoot in the Valley. However, inside sources say these are “mere speculative safety measures” adopted by someone over-protective towards Alia.

“Kashmir is definitely one of the places where Raazi will be shot. The novel by Harindar Sikka is largely based in Kashmir. If there were security issues, Meghna would never have agreed to film the novel. She won’t translocate the novel to a studio,” says the source.

One hears that Vishal Bhardwaj, who is very close to the Gulzar family and has shot 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider in the Valley, has looked into all the arrangements for Alia’s safe shooting in Kashmir.

“Alia Bhatt is definitely shooting in Kashmir,” says the source.

