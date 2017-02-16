Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to rap/sing in Gully Boys

BySubhash K. Jha
Now that we all know that the very fresh pair of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will helm Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial venture Gully Boys it is time to know why this pair and none other was seem to be the perfect fit for this film.

Apparently both Alia and Ranveer will be doing a lot of rapping and singing in Gully Boys.

Says a source in the know, “Alia and Ranveer are both singers off screen. Ranveer is also a keen rapper. This film requires both of them to play street singers. There will be a lot of improvisational singing by both of them.”

