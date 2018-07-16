Bollywood Hungama
Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s NDA pact

BySubhash K. Jha

You won’t hear either Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor talking about their relationship, and with good reason. The couple is apparently superstitious about their newly-found affection for one another. A friend of Ranbir discloses, “He has been in several relationships that have not worked out and would like nothing more than to opt for an emotional stability missing in his life so far. Alia makes Ranbir feel better about himself than anyone he has met. He desperately wants the relationship to work out.”

Alia Bhatt too has been in a dead-end relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Neither Ranbir nor Alia is keen to shout out from rooftops about their relationship. Apparently, Karan Johar who is close to both Ranbir and Alia has also advised the couple to “lie low” until they are sure of their relationship.

When I asked a close friend of Ranbir’s about the secrecy surrounding his new relationship the friend said, “Give them a chance to let their relationship grow. At the moment anything that Ranbir Kapoor says would sound like more publicity for his new hit film Sanju.”

