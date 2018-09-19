Alia Bhatt opens up her wardrobe for fans (read details)

Alia Bhatt is all set to host an auction of choicest clothes from her wardrobe for her fans and of course, she is doing all this for charity purpose. But now even you can own statement pieces from Alia’s wardrobe. The sale will be online and the earnings from the same will go to a couple of causes including Co-Exist which Alia feels passionate about.

Alia Bhatt’s initiative is called ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ to share handpicked favourites from her personal closet for charity. The first wardrobe was displayed at the Stylecracker Night Market in Mumbai and proceeds went towards providing eco-friendly solar lamps to economically backward families living in darkness in Kikkeri Karnataka – lighting up their homes and their lives.

Alia is an ambassador for Daan Utsav this year which will take place from October 2 to 8 and her fans across the world will now have the opportunity to pick outfits from Alia’s wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time. Proceeds from this second wardrobe will support The Corbett Foundation, a not-for-profit that works with local communities to protect wildlife.

Speaking about Daan Utsav, Alia said, ‘Daan Utsav is all about celebrating giving and is an opportunity to contribute your time, money, materials or skills to a cause that you feel passionate about. The response to wardrobe 1 was super and I’ve decided to share my wardrobe once again during Daan Utsav to benefit the environment and support animal welfare. The wardrobe will be hosted online on SaltScout this time, giving people all over the country and the world a chance to purchase garments and shoes from my closet and support the work of The Corbett Foundation.’

Komal Hiranandani, Founder of SaltScout, said, “SaltScout is honoured to facilitate Daan Utsav’s powerful movement and the important work of The Corbett Foundation. We are thrilled to see Alia Bhatt leading the way in sharing handpicked pieces from her personal wardrobe to open new fundraising avenues, drawing in participation from her fans in this festival of giving.”

“Through my ecological initiative Coexist, we’re constantly thinking of ways to educate and engage communities to help protect the environment. ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ is one way to help the planet and look great while you’re at it!” said Alia, signing off.

Alia is just back from Bulgaria after shooting for Brahmastra in Sofia with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Back home, she is working on Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. She said that she feels lucky to be in same frame as Amitabh Bachchan (her Brahmastra co-star) and Madhuri whom she shares screen space in Kalank. Now, we sure have become very excited for them to collaborate on screen. In personal space too Alia seems very content as she is in a steady relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. With every day, it seems like they are getting closer and taking their relationship on a new level. There have been talks of the two getting married too. And both their parents approve of their each other. Professionally, Alia had a good year with Raazi raking in good moolah at the box office.

