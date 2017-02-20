Alia Bhatt to be the new face of Lux soaps?

A heroine is not considered to have ‘arrived’ in Bollywood till the time she gets the iconic Filmfare award or gets chosen as the face of ‘Lux soaps’, which has, over the years, been touted as the ‘filmi sitaaron ka soundrya saabun’ (the beauty soap of film stars). Over the years, the beauty soap has seen many a names who have endorsed the brand. While it was Leela Chitnis who featured in the brand’s first ever advertisement (in 1909) as the brand ambassador, there have been many others like Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Asin and Deepika Padukone who have been the faces of the brand.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, it is none other than the effervescent Alia Bhatt who has been chosen as the latest brand ambassador of ‘Lux soaps’. Buzz is that, Alia Bhatt, whose films are a big draw at the Box-Office, has been paid the moon as her endorsement fees.

However, the official announcement about Alia Bhatt being chosen as the latest brand ambassador of ‘Lux soaps’ is awaited.