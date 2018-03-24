After Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez gets INJURED on sets

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Race 3 in Abu Dhabi and as per recent reports, she has got injured on the sets. She suffered an eye injury while she was playing squash and was immediately rushed to the hospital to get specialised treatment, owing to the sensitivity of the hurt body part. After a check up and treatment, she was discharged. A true professional, she resumed shooting soon after. Jacky is shooting for the second schedule of the Remo D’souza directorial with the other cast members of the film.

In Race 3, Jacky will be essaying the role of a cop and will impress us with some high octane action sequences. She is training in mixed martial arts and other stylised action forms to get closer to her character in the movie. She preps for this for two hours daily alongwith simultaneously shooting for the flick. Talking about the injury, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that same and said that she is well now. Jacky was expected to perform with Salman Khan and Daisy Shah for Da-Bangg tour in Pune soon but we don’t know if she will be able to do the same owning to her eye injury.

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani and is directed by Remo D’souza. The film will release this Eid.

Not so long ago, Alia Bhatt was injured on Bramhastra sets in Bulgaria while performing action scenes. She was advised rest and minimal hand movement for two weeks. The source from the set revealed that she hence will be taking it easy with the action sequences.

