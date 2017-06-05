Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.06.2017 | 10:54 PM IST

Alia Bhatt finally says yes to Meghna Gulzar’s film

BySubhash K. Jha
Alia Bhatt coins a special word to describe the phenonemal success of Baahubali 2 The Conclusion

Will she, won’t she? Alia Bhatt was in two minds about doing Meghna Gulzar’s new film which is said to be based on the Kashmir problem. But now source very close to Alia Bhatt confirms that she has finally said yes to Meghna Gulzar whose last film Talvaar was a critical and commercial success.

“It was a dilemma for Alia. The subject is controversial, very controversial. But then Alia Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter. Controversies don’t bother her at the end of the day,” says the source close to Alia.

Apparently Alia’s father had a hand in her decision. “He convinced her that doing issue-based subjects once in a while along with her state-of-the-art mainstream films was the right career move. Bhatt Saab himself balanced an Arth with a Duplicate. Alia has done a hard hitting Udta Punjab along with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and a Student Of The Year with Dear Zindagi. She will now plunge into Meghna Gulzar’s film.”

There was another very crucial reason for Alia Bhatt not saying yes to Meghna immediately. “Alia had allotted all her dates from July to Ayan Mukerjee’s super-hero film Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor. But that has now been put on hold. Alia Bhatt suddenly has the time to do another film. She and Meghna have already started spadework. Alia doesn’t want to get into Kashmir without knowing its past history. Yes, she has a lot of reading to do,” says Alia’s friend.

It will be interesting to see the daughters of two of Hindi cinema’s most sorted and lucid minds coming together for a film.

