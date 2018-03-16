Is Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor? The Brahmastra actress has a million dollar answer

Alia Bhatt just turned 25. Landmark year for the next superstar of Bollywood. The Bhatt girl had a working birthday with the entire Bramhastra team in attendance in Bulgaria. What’s more? Neetu Kapoor joined in for the birthday celebration, adding fuel to the already existing fire that Alia is dating her costar and the most eligible bachelor in the B-town, Ranbir Kapoor. Well, Neetu shared a series of pics on her social media handle of Alia and the party thrown by Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir. Her fondness for the Raazi star has set grapevine abuzz with rumours. Recently, Alia addressed these rumours as she spoke to a daily on the occasion of her birthday.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, there were talks of Alia Bhatt dating a businessman too. Speaking about the same, she said that even she gets really confused when she reads such reports. But she strongly believes that ‘silence is golden’.

Well, she surely has given a diplomatic answer which will shut up the paps for a bit but then, it is equally true that Alia has had a huge crush on Ranbir since a while now and has openly admitted to it too, couple of times. Dating or no, they sure make an adorable couple.

Professionally, Alia is gearing up for her three big releases: Raazi, Bramhastra and Gully Boy. This year definitely looks up for her. We wish her all the best…may she shine on screen like always and give us amazing films year after year.

