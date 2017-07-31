Ali Fazal starrer Victoria and Abdul to have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival

It was a dream come true moment for actor Ali Fazal when he was announced as the lead opposite Dame Judi Dench in the period drama, Victoria and Abdul. Considering that it has some prominent names associated with it, Victoria and Abdul is directed by Academy Award Nominee – Stephen Frears and is based on a book of the same name by Shrabani Basu. The film is gearing up for its official release in September and is now all set for a world premiere at the annual Venice International Film Festival. The film is amongst the line-up of some of the biggest films of the year and will have its premiere on September 4 in the beautiful Italian city.

Founded in 1932, the festival is one amongst the top 3 most respected festivals in the world along with Cannes and Berlin. And now, reportedly the entire cast of the film including the eminent crew is flying down from across the world to be present at the premiere which is said to be a royal gala affair. In fact, Ali Fazal will be sharing this global stage and rubbing shoulders with some of the best talent from across the globe.

When asked Ali about this rare opportunity he shared his feelings about the same saying, “After TIFF I am happy and proud to say we are also up in Venice alongside the best of the best. To be a front runner at a place where Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will be honored and along with so many other legends present there, I just feel cool and honoured. So, let the games begin.”

Victoria And Abdul is slated to release in India on September 22.