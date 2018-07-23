Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2018 | 1:55 PM IST

Ali Fazal – Shraddha Srinath starrer Milan Talkies to release on January 18, 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Milan Talkies, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is all set to release on 18th January 2019. Produced by Mr PS Chhatwal,Filmy Keeda Productions, and the film stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It’s a love story set on the backdrop of old world charm of single-screen cinemas. The first schedule of the film was shot in Lucknow followed by Mathura. This film is very close to Tigmanshu’s heart.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shares, “I have been working on the film for a long time and hence it is extremely close to my heart. It portrays a fresh love story and I am eager to show it to the audience.”

Producer PS Chhatwal shares, “After finishing the first leg of the shoot, I am happy to say that this movie, under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia, will definitely be worth watching. I am a very happy producer. With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are all set for the audiences to watch Milan Talkies on January 18th.”

The romantic love saga – Milan Talkies’ story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. The film also stars Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher and Pankaj Tripathi. Produced under the banner Filmy Keeda Productions, the film is set to release on 18th January 2019.

Also Read: REVEALED: Ali Fazal to revive the shelved project Milan Talkies to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

