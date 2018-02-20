Ali Abbas Zafar to kick off Bharat starring Salman Khan in Europe

Last year, Ali Abbas Zafar announced his third collaboration with Salman Khan, Bharat. The film was expected to go on floor in June. Now we hear that in order to be on schedule, Ali has already started with the processes. He will reportedly start with the look tests soon with Salman after the latter wraps up Race 3.

Readers may be aware that Salman Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 in Thailand. On the other hand, Ali wants to finish off the recce before the look tests. He has reportedly flown to Europe for the same. From what we hear, the picturesque locations of England and a few others will be a part of Bharat.

Some of the interesting locations on Ali’s mind for the film include Spain, Poland, Portugal and Malta. Besides these, Ali also plans to shoot in his favourite location – Abu Dhabi. When it comes to Indian location, the makers have apparently narrowed down Delhi and Punjab.

Readers may be aware that since Bharat as a film will be spanning generations, a major portion of the film will be set in a different era. Hence, it is being said that a lot of research is being put into it. The makers are apparently even inviting foreign experts in order to retain the authenticity of 1947’s look and feel.

Speaking on Salman Khan’s schedule, the actor will kick off Bharat only after he wraps up other commitments. Post his Bangkok schedule, he will start with the Dabangg tour in Nepal. Once that is finished, he will wrap up the final schedule of Race 3. Once all these commitments are accomplished, he will kick off Bharat along with Dabangg 3 simultaneously.

Talking about Bharat, the film is inspired from the Korean drama Ode To My Father. While the latter is based on Korean history, Bharat will be adapted according to Indian sensibilities. Hence it also has a major portion set during the 1947 Independence Era.

