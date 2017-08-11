Ali Abbas Zafar commences last leg of shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif in Abu Dhabi; Iluia Vantur to join team

It is almost done. And director Ali Abbas Zafar says it’s been a load of fun. The shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai is now largely done. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have moved to Abu Dhabi for the last leg of shooting.

Says a source close to the project, “The film is 70 percent complete. The unit shot in Morocco last month. They are now shooting in Abu Dhabi for the last schedule. The entire shooting will be wrapped up by the first week of September.”

Sources from Abhu Dhabi say Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share an amazing comfort level. “They’ve taken their relationship to the next level. There is an amazing understanding between them now. They sit and chat for hours between shots.He gives her a lot of gyan between the shots. Earlier she didn’t listen to him.Now she does. Very carefully,” says a source from the location.

Salman’s special friend Iluia Vantur is expected to join him at Abu Dhabi soon. “And there is no stress about it. Katrina and Iluia have found a common ground. They both know they can’t take each other’s place in Salman’s life,” says a source close to Salman.