Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.08.2017 | 4:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Baadshaho Jab Harry Met Sejal Haseena Parkar
follow us on

Ali Abbas Zafar commences last leg of shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif in Abu Dhabi; Iluia Vantur to join team

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Ali Abbas Zafar commences last leg of shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif in Abu Dhabi; Iluia Vantur to join team

It is almost done. And director Ali Abbas Zafar says it’s been a load of fun. The shooting of Tiger  Zinda Hai is now largely done. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have moved to Abu Dhabi for the last leg of shooting.

Says a  source close to the project, “The  film is 70 percent complete. The unit shot in Morocco last month. They are now shooting in Abu Dhabi for the last schedule. The entire shooting will be wrapped up by the first week of September.”

Sources from Abhu Dhabi say Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share an amazing comfort level. “They’ve taken their relationship to the next level. There  is an amazing understanding between them now. They sit and chat for hours between shots.He gives her a lot of gyan between the  shots. Earlier she didn’t listen to him.Now she does. Very carefully,” says  a source from  the location.

Salman’s special friend Iluia Vantur is expected to join him at Abu Dhabi soon. “And there is no stress about it. Katrina and Iluia have found a common ground. They both know they can’t take each other’s place in Salman’s life,” says  a source close to Salman.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Reason why the trailer of Varun…

BREAKING: Salman Khan returns Rs. 32.5…

Prabhu Dheva won’t direct Wanted 2, as he is…

SCOOP: Salman Khan to star in Race 3, Remo…

OMG! Aditya Chopra is unhappy with the…

Box Office: Jagga Jasoos collects Rs. 0.85…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification