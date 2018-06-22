Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 in TROUBLE; producer Kumar Mangat takes action against writer – director Manish Gupta

Just not too long ago there were reports about Akshaye Khanna quitting the film Section 375 – Marzi Ya Jabardasti. While the same was denied by the makers, now it seems that a new trouble has plagued the film. Producer Kumar Mangat asked the writer-filmmaker Manish Gupta to quit his role as a director after he received complaints against him.

Producer Kumar Mangat has recently stated in reports that although he will give credit to Manish for his work on the script, he has sacked him as a director. The team of Section 375 – Marzi Ya Jabardasti is currently in search of a new director who will take the film ahead. Speaking on what went wrong, Kumar reportedly revealed that three of the assistant directors working on the film, namely, Raman Kumar, Anugrah Bantawa and Malavika Pillai quit the project because of Gupta.

It is being said that the three of them were unhappy with the working style of Manish Gupta and put down their resignations. They even complained about the director to Mangat. Explaining the incident, Kumar mentioned that he had signed the Writer’s Agreement and the Director’s Agreement separately with Manish Gupta. According to Mangat, the said agreement clearly asserts that if Manish is involved in anything wrong, the producers will have the liberty to sack him from the project.

Furthermore, Kumar Mangat also maintained that the script that was submitted to him two years ago by Manish Gupta has undergone over 80 percent changes. Although Mangat maintained that he too has immensely contributed to the same, he wants to credit to Gupta for writing it. However, if further dialogues are added to the film, the person who has given the same will also receive due credit, claimed the producer.

Reports also claim that Kumar Mangat has registered a complaint against Manish Gupta at the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association. On the other hand, it is being said that Manish has sent a mail to Kumar and team to terminate their deal on a friendly and amicable terms.

Section 375 – Marzi Ya Jabardasti also stars Richa Chadda, besides Akshaye Khanna and the two of them are expected to essay the role of lawyers.