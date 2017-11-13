Akshaye Khanna lands in trouble for smoking on Ittefaq posters

The Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq released on November 3. However, now weeks after its release, we hear that Khanna has landed in trouble thanks to the film’s posters. In fact, reports state that Akshaye Khanna who is seen smoking on the posters of the film has drawn the ire of Delhi’s health department.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the department apart from sending a notice to Akshaye Khanna has also sent a notice to Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar who were the producers of Ittefaq. As per the notice, the Delhi health department states that the promotional material poster of the film being publicised in media is in gross violation of Section 5 of the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act 2003. And that Bollywood films have a lasting effect and influence on the youth in a major way.

As for the film, Ittefaq that was directed by Abhay Chopra hit screens on November 3. At the box office, the film has been receiving mixed response from the audiences.