Akshay Kumar’s film on Toilet same as Revathy’s film?

Based on Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has by far seen many hindrances and protests owing to its subject. And the latest issue is that director Sanjay Nag has reportedly been making a film on similar lines.

Sanjay Nag’s Good Morning Sunshine revolves around the lack of sanitation and toilet facilities in rural areas and even touches upon the story of Priyanka Bharti, who decided to leave her in-laws house because of no private toilet and insisted on building one. Maintaining that this one is a woman centric film, Nag further added that he has no intentional of competing with a mainstream film like the Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also stated that the treatment for his film will be quite different.

Talking about the actors, we hear that Good Morning Sunshine has some prominent unconventional actresses leading the pack that includes Revathy, Rituparna Sengupta, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shweta Tripati among others along with Shabana Azmi in a cameo.

While the makers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha have announced the release of the film during Independence Day, Good Morning Sunshine is yet to come up with a release date. Sanjay Nag is hopeful that his film will hit the big screen soon and that it will be appreciated in film festivals. However, the filmmaker confessed that his film was supposed to release in 2015 but got delayed. Reportedly, the music composer of the film, MM Keeravani got busy with the music of Baahubali 2 (which is slated to release in April) and now that he has completed the same he will focus on their film.