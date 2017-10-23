Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.10.2017 | 5:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

Akshay Kumar’s donation of Rs 25 lakhs for policemen and army personnel families this Diwali is praiseworthy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay-Kumar's-donation-of-Rs-25-lakhs-for-policemen-and-army-personnel-families-this-Diwali-is-praiseworthy

It’s been more than established that Akshay Kumar has always been vocal about his love for the nation and the people working towards it to make it safe and secure. Time and again, the actor has lent his support to cops and armed forces. This Diwali, Akshay Kumar’s humble gesture made their festival more meaningful.

Akshay Kumar extended his support to the families of 103 slain policemen and army personnel in Maharashtra by donating his Rs 25 lakhs. It was an initiative by Vishwas Nangare Patil, Special Inspector-general of police, Kolhapur Range in Maharashtra who had an idea to send sweets to every martyrs’ family. Collaborating with him, Akshay came forward and presented a cheque worth Rs. 25 lakhs with a heartwarming message.

Akshay Kumar’s letter read, “I am aware that you must be recalling their lovely memories during Diwali. The tragedy that has befallen your family is immense and I pray to god that you overcome this tragedy with fortitude and usher in the new year. I wish to offer sweets and a small gift for the children to buy books. I request you to accept them.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Shankar’s 2.0 which stars Rajinikanth in the lead. Besides this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in R Balki’s PadMan with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte next year. Currently, he is shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold which also stars TV actress Mouni Roy. The film is based on the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match in which India won its first gold medal as an independent country.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

The real reason why Katrina Kaif skipped…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan gets…

Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor won't play father…

Ranveer Singh to feature in sequel to Singh…

Firoz Nadiadwala plays comatose filmmaker…

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali party this…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification