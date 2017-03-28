Akshay Kumar Vs Shah Rukh Khan: Akshay’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s next on Independence Day weekend

By now we all know that Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. If that wasn’t all, we had also reported that the film which also features Bhumi Pednekar will be hitting screens on the Independence Day weekend this year. Well now we hear that the makers of the film have announced that Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will hit screens on Friday, August 11, 2017.

Shockingly, continuing the year that began with the clash of Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen with Kaabil and Raees going head to head, now it will be the Aksahy Kumar Vs Shah Rukh Khan battle with the latter’s next venture that is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also featuring Anushka Sharma slated to hit screens on the same day. Interestingly, while Akshay has been a rather bankable star with his recent releases doing considerably well at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan, whose films since Dilwale (save for Dear Zindagi) have underperformed seriously needs a hit.

While, it is still too early to predict which of the two films viz. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha or Shah Rukh Khan untitled next will emerge as the winner, the audience will certainly be in for a treat this Independence Day.