Akshay Kumar turns guest for the finale episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

Recent reports had it that there was fallout between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, after the latter backed out of the much talked about project Kesari. While a film was announced with Salman, Karan Johar and Akshay, Salman Khan had decided to move away from it. This had fuelled up rumours of fallout between the two superstars but putting an end to all of it were reports that stated that Akshay Kumar will be the guest on the finale episode of Bigg Boss.

With many actors making appearances on the season 11 of Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar too be will be the guest on the finale episode of this season that will air next week. The actor will be promoting his much talked about forthcoming film Padman. From what we hear, the makers have a lot of interesting acts curated for the said episode.

The audiences can look forward to see Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar sharing the stage and wooing them with their performances. From what we hear, they will even perform even on the title track of their hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Besides this, Akshay will also be visiting the house and interacting with the three finalists of the show who will be vying for the winner’s position. He will also be giving some fun activists to them which they will have to fulfil.

As for the shoot, the episode will be shot on January 14, early in the day since the evening will see the announcement of the winner. Besides this, the team is also keen on getting Akshay Kumar’s Padman co-star Sonam Kapoor on board for the finale episode but her confirmation is awaited.

Talking about the film Padman, it features Akshay Kumar in the role of a social activist and entrepreneur whose character is inspired by the real life ‘Padman’ Arunachalam Muruganathan who changed the scene of sanitary pads in India by creating cheaper alternatives for women in his village.