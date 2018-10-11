Akshay Kumar to turn showstopper for Tech Fashion Tour 4.0!

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen walking the ramp at the fourth season of Tech Fashion Tour organised by Exhibit Magazine and powered by Eveready. The versatile actor will be a showstopper for the new edition that promises to be bigger in terms of size and nature.

To be held on 18th October at the JW Marriott, the event will showcase new launches from the world of fashion and technology.

It’s that time of the year when yet again the best of both the worlds – Technology and Fashion – comes together to unleash new innovations and create never-failing magic. Courtesy to Exhibit’s Tech addiction and love for fashion, it brought about the inception of a concept that was never been explored in India by anybody – Tech Fashion Tour and the rest is a history.

With its debut in February 2016, TFT wished to create a one-of-its-kind amalgamation between technology and fashion and in turn celebrate this very amalgamation that in recent years has been making waves all around the world in the tech and fashion circuits.

Ramesh Somani, CEO Exhibit Magazine shares, ” Since inception Exhibit is about tech and lifestyle and the idea of Tech Fashion Tour stems from similar ideology. It’s great to see the use of futuristic fabrics, cutting edge tech used by design houses and big brands. We just wanted to be the first to own the space and do our bit to create an ecosystem. We are truly delighted that Mr Akshay Kumar has agreed to be the showstopper this year and grace the event with his star presence and also gracing our cover for this month .”

Tech Fashion Tour draws its inspiration from the converging crossroads of Tech & Fashion where each is inspiring the other. Notable celebrities from Bollywood, glamour and technology have graced the event in the last three years including Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan , Esha Gupta among others and this year too, the high-profile event will witness celebs from both the worlds including Akshay Kumar and Cute -Circuit , Famous fashtech designer who are especially coming from London.

