Akshay Kumar to judge The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Hussain Dalal and Zakir Khan as mentors

While Akshay Kumar was a part of the small screen family when he hosted the adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, now he returns to television but not for the same but for a comedy show. Akshay is all set to turn judge for ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ which will have Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as his mentors.

Talking about the show and its contestants, Zakir asserted that they are on a lookout for people who can not only present a joke in the right way but the content should be remembered by the audience as they laugh over it hours later too. On the other hand, Hussain Dalal who has also worked on dialogues for Bollywood blockbusters like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States, believe that we need to move away from the concept of ‘stand-up comedy for the rich’ where sophisticated people hangout in pubs with comedians entertaining them with their jokes as they laugh over drinks.

He further reinstates that ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ aims at changing the outlook towards stand-up comedy where comedians discuss real problems of the country amidst quirks and humour. It will have Akshay Kumar as the judge who has the final say in who will move a step further in the competition.

Reportedly, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ will replace ‘Dance Plus 3’ on Star Plus during the weekends.