Last Updated 04.07.2017 | 8:43 PM IST

Akshay Kumar to star in Farhad Samji’s solo directorial?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
While he has over five films in hand currently, yet another film’s name has been added to the list of Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming films. If reports are to be believed the actor has been approached by Farhad Samji of Sajid-Farhad duo, for his debut solo directorial.

Readers may be aware that the Sajid-Farhad duo has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Entertainment and Housefull 3 which were directed by the duo besides being writers to some of his other films. Now, it is being said that the siblings have decided to part ways after nine years of association owing to creative differences. While the two as a team have written some of the blockbuster films like Singham, Housefull 2, Chennai Express, Singham 2, Golmaal franchise among others, now Farhad is planning to go solo with his directorial.

Although we aren’t aware of the other details of the film, it has been learnt that the film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Furthermore, apparently with this project in hand, we hear that Akshay Kumar may not be a part of the Housefull franchise anymore and the forthcoming instalment is said to be directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first two instalments.

