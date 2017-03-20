Akshay Kumar to star in Divya Khosla Kumar’s film

If we were to ask you to name the hero who is extremely busy in Bollywood these days, we are cent per cent sure that everyone’s answer will be undoubtedly Akshay Kumar. One look at his diary will surely put the busiest person to shame.

Readers may recall that, only recently, Bhushan Kumar announced the biopic of his father (late) Gulshan Kumar titled Mogul with Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film, which will be directed by Subhash Kapoor, will begin its shooting during the end of 2017. Besides this, Akshay Kumar has now signed up to be part of Divya Khosla Kumar’s next directorial film.

Confirming the same, Bhushan Kumar said, “To make my father’s biopic is an extremely emotional feeling for me. It’s not just a film. My father is my guiding force in life and this film is my tribute to him. Akshay playing my father was my first choice. When I took the film to Akshay, he, not only said a yes immediately, but also never once discussed monies. Just like me, he too loves his father and for him being a part of Mogul is an emotional decision. Akshay Kumar will also be a part of my wife Divya Khosla Kumar’s directed film. Divya has been working on her script. While Akshay has liked the structure and zone of the film, Divya still wanted more work done. She is in no hurry and given that Akshay is a superstar, she doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to give him the best script. She wants to take more time to develop it to her complete satisfaction post which they will start shooting for the same.”

Besides Mogul and Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial film, the list of films which Akshay Kumar will be seen in include Naam Shabana, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Gold and PadMan.