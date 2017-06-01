Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.06.2017 | 7:52 PM IST

Akshay Kumar signs Salman Khan’s ex-manager Reshma Shetty

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Salman Khan cut ties with his Reshma Shetty and her celebrity management firm Matrix earlier this year. The speculations were that they had some kind of falling out after nine years of working together. Others claimed that the contract had ended and Salman Khan wanted to move on.

Now, it has been learned that Reshma Shetty has roped in another big actor. Akshay Kumar did not have a managing agency for quite some time now. Matrix has now roped in Akshay Kumar now. This comes at the time when Akshay is the best bet at the box office. The actor has given back to back several hits including three big hits in 2016- Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will start the promotions of his next film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha soon with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

