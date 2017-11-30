Akshay Kumar set to begin prep for Battle of Saragarhi with Mad Max stunt coordinator

The year 2017 has been a packed year for Akshay Kumar. With three releases Jolly LLB 2, Naam Shabana and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha the actor has had a stellar run at the box office. Apart from his releases, Akshay also signed on and begun work on five new films this year viz. PadMan, 2.0, Gold, Moghul and Kesari. While from the said five films, the actor has already wrapped up shooting for PadMan and 2.0, we now hear that Kumar is all set to begin prep on his next venture Kesari.

In fact, the Anurag Singh directed film Kesari which is based on the battle of Saragarhi will see Kumar commence prep work with none other than the Mad Max: Fury Road stunt coordinator Lawrence Woodward. Reports state that while Woodward had met the makers of Kesari on his previous visit to India, the ace stunt coordinator will be retuning in December to start prep with Akshay. Interestingly, for Kesari that is said to be heavy on action, Woodward will be training Kumar in sword-fighting and rehearsing other action sequences that include hand-to-hand combat.

As for the film, Kesari is said to be a period drama and will commence shooting from the first week of January in Mumbai followed by a schedule in Wai where massive sets of Saragarhi and Gulistan forts are being erected. Once complete, the crew will then head to the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh for another schedule.

Jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Sunir Khetrapal, Kesari will also feature Parineeti Chopra.