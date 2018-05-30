Akshay Kumar refuses to entertain John Abraham’s grievances against Prernaa Arora

In recent press events to promote his political drama Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran John Abraham has been heard saying that he got no support from anyone from the film fraternity in his legal battle against producer Prernaa Arora. It turns out that John was referring to one particular colleague and friend, Akshay Kumar who refused to listen to John’s grievances against Prernaa Arora.

Says a source in the know, “When John was looking for support in his battle with Prernaa he immediately thought of Akshay who had collaborated with Prernaa over three films (Rustom, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man). John whose association with Akshay goes back to almost a decade thought he would get complete support from Akshay.”

Apparently Akshay refused to even take John’s calls. Says the source, “Akshay had no complaints at all about his association with Prernaa Arora. He saw no reason to join in John’s fight against her. Even otherwise Akshay likes to keep away from spats and controversies as much as possible.”

Apparently John sees Akshay’s refusal to join his fight as a betrayal of trust. Not that Akshay is seen agonizing over John’s disgruntlement.

Also Read: WATCH: Akshay Kumar attempts daredevil zipline adventure in South Africa