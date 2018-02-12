Akshay Kumar organizes special screening of Pad Man for women

Ever since its inception Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been striving towards de-stigmatizing menstruation. It has always remained a tabooed topic in India. And these Bollywood stars were certain that the R Balki directorial would initiate a much-needed dialogue on menstrual hygiene. Now, to promote it further, the makers have tied up with a multiplex chain to organize all-women screenings.

Taking Akshay Kumar’s vision ahead, PVR cinemas has arranged exclusive All-Women Pad Man shows that starts from today. It will continue till February 15. The special screenings will have women patrons enjoy the film arranged across metros at a special price. It is held in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad among others.

It was an idea that Akshay and the makers were toying with, right through the development of the film. Pad Man is based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham who brought about a near revolution. He introduced a machine capable of producing low-cost sanitary pads, thereby helping several women in his village. The actor was of the opinion that it should reach as many women as possible. Aware that the prohibitive prices of tickets could be a deterrent, the team decided that the social drama be screened for the female audience.

Confirming the story, Vivek Krishnani, MD, Sony Pictures, co-producers of the film said, “It’s our way of expressing gratitude for the incredible love and support the film is receiving.” Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, says, “We are happy to collaborate with the team of Pad Man for this unique initiative. The movie has been successful in garnering good response from the audiences, and we hope that it continues to inspire everyone.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, Pad Man also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. It released worldwide on January 25.

