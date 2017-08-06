Akshay Kumar meets Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundra Raje

Although many celebrities have come out in support of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have some actors who are going a step beyond to be a part of this movement. With Salman becoming the face of the initiative of spreading awareness against open defecation and also in support of building more toilets in Mumbai, now Akshay Kumar has decided to use the medium of cinema to spread the message.

His next film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha talks about the hazards of open defecation and his fight for toilets for women of his household as well as the village. Now along with promoting the film, Akshay is also taking out time to promote his ideology on Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and to contribute in his own way. In fact, he has taken to social media to explain about the ill effects of open defecation and other factors so as to promote the idea of building toilets at one’s home. And now admist all of these, he visited the Honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundra Raje.

Not just that. Considering that currently he has come across some shocking facts about open defecation and the way women face problems in our country, the superstar also addressed the issue of sanitation amidst the Honorable Chief Minister’s presence.

Prior to this, Akshay Kumar also met with the Honorable Chief Minister of UP Yogi Aditya Nath along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar. In fact, Yogi Aditya was so impressed with the star’s attempt to talk about this issue and decided to make the film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha tax free in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha that also features Anupam Kher in a prominent role, is slated to release on August 11.