Akshay Kumar lends his support to #18to82 campaign under ‘Niine Movement’

Not too long ago, we saw Akshay Kumar winning hearts as Pad Man. Now taking the message of the film forward in real life too, the superstar has extended his support to a nationwide campaign – #18to82. It aims at bridging the gap between the 18% of menstruating females in India who use sanitary napkins, and the 82% predominantly engaging in unhygienic practices. The pioneering campaign launches ahead of the inauguration of the Niine Movement, an ambitious new initiative aimed at raising awareness of menstrual hygiene and tackling the age-old stigma against menstruation across both genders and all age groups.

Akshay Kumar has decided to support the Niine Movement as a continued champion of the cause of menstrual hygiene. He took to social media to support the #18to82 campaign with a message saying, “ONLY 18% of Indian women use sanitary napkins vs 82% who use unhygienic means. I support the #NIINEMovement which breaks the taboos & encourages conversations on periods. Help bridge the gap from #18to82, register on www.niine.com.”

Speaking about his support for the Niine Movement, Akshay Kumar said, “Open and unafraid conversations on menstruation are powerful as they help to breakdown taboos. I am honoured to support the Niine Movement with the launch of the #18to82 campaign, because menstrual hygiene is an urgent issue that we must resolve in India.”

He added, “Together we can ensure that every female has the right to manage her period safely and with dignity, and the Niine Movement can drive the social revolution that India needs to initiate change for an entire country. The empowerment of women is the empowerment of a nation.”

The Niine Movement is conceived by social entrepreneur Amar Tulsiyan. An ambitious five-year plan committed to grass-root change, the Niine Movement will be launched at the Menstrual Awareness Conclave taking place in Delhi on Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day on May 28, 2018.

The Menstrual Awareness Conclave will convene renowned film personalities, academics, policymakers, government officials, activists, business stalwarts, NGOs, thought-leaders to discuss the impact that stigma and taboos on menstruation have had on holding girls and women back for centuries.

