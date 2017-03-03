Akshay Kumar to launch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine

By Faridoon Shahryar
The stylish duo Abbas-Mustan in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive with Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar revealed that the original ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar will be launching the reworked version of the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ (originally from the film Mohra) from the Mustafa and Kiara Advani starrer Machine at an event in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

The director duo, Abbas – Mustan stated that when they decided to use ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ in Machine, they went to Akshay to inform him about their plan. Akshay was so excited to know about it that he told them that he would like to launch the song as well since it involves Mustafa who is Abbas’ son.

The original song from the 1994 film was picturized on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal.

