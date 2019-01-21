Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News gets a release date – details inside

Earlier today, the upcoming multi-starrer film, Good News got its second shooting schedule. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. With the first schedule completed, the team is all set to step in the second schedule that commences on January 27.

Karan Johar, being the producer, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film and the excitement is already through the roof. The plot revolves around two couples, Akki-Bebo and Diljit-Kiara. As the title suggests, Akki and Kareena are trying for a baby.

After a long time, the audience will get to enjoy Akshay and Kareena’s pair on-screen again. This upcoming blockbuster will hit the silver screens on 6th September, 2019. There is no doubt that actor Akshay Kumar is a man of multiple talent. From action films to social dramas to comedy, you name it and he has done it. With films like PadMan, Gold and 2.0, Akshay had a great year at the box office. Akshay’s first release in 2019 is Kesari which is a period war drama directed by Anurag Singh. He will then be seen in Mission Mangal. Followed by the release of Housefull 4 in Diwali 2019. Akshay is definitely an actor who is loved by all kinds of audience and is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.