Akshay Kumar joins hands with Aditya Thackeray for loos in Juhu beach

The Toilet – Ek Prem Katha star himself became a victim of criticism on social media when his wife Twinkle Khanna took to social media to complain about the open defecation problem in Juhu beach. The actress turned entrepreneur was criticized and also applauded by the twitteratis alike for her step. And now, considering the increase in the problem of open defecation at their area Juhu beach located in suburban Mumbai, Akshay Kumar has decided to collaborate with the youth icon and politician Aditya Thackeray to end this menace.

The Government had kick started the campaign of constructing loos and providing facilities to reduce the problem of open defecation. However, whilst doing the same, even in Juhu beach by far, there has been only one public toilet only at the main entrance of the 6kms spread of the beach. However, talking about the recent collaboration, Akshay Kumar and Aditya Thackeray will be installing toilets across the beach. It is expected to have three toilet seats for men and women each and also a separate urinal.

It is also expected to take preventive measures to avoid stink. If reports are to be believed Assistant Municipal commissioner K-West Ward, Prashant Gaikwad stated that the toilet will have bio-digesters in order to prevent the stink. He also asserted that it will not only bring relief to the slum-dwellers in the area but also visitors. We hear that they will be spending approximately Rs. 10 lakhs for the construction of these toilets.

The open-defecation free campaign is a part of the government’s famous Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Despite the constant efforts shown by Bollywood celebs along with politicians, Mumbai city continues to face open-defecation issues. From what we hear, the city is falling short of approximately 60,000 toilets to declare itself as open defecation free.

On the other hand, this is the second time where Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Aditya Thackeray. The duo has joined hands previously to start self-defense classes for women to help them defend themselves from increasing amount of crimes.

