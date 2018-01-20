Akshay Kumar to hold an auction of this bicycle to raise funds for NGO working for menstrual hygiene

Akshay Kumar is going all out to promote Pad Man. But besides the mundane promotional activities, it seems that Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are also making efforts to contribute their share towards working for women’s menstrual hygiene. From what we hear, Akshay and Twinkle are planning to hold an auction of this bicycle used in the film to raise funds to give away to an NGO working for menstrual hygiene.

Considering that Akshay has even started his own self-defence institutes for females in the country, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the superstar wants to continue to work towards their development in ways beyond films. The start of the trailer of Pad Man features Akshay Kumar roaming around the streets of his hometown in a bicycle and this vehicle in question is up for auction. Yes, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar in a joint venture has decided to go raise funds by auctioning this bicycle and the funds will be transferred to an NGO called Population First.

The reason why the Bollywood couple chose this NGO was because not only do they work for women’s rights but they also campaign for health and sanitation facilities for females across the country. This also includes spreading awareness about the tabooed topic of menstrual hygiene. Their campaign spreads across 101 villages in rural India. One of their initiatives that work in that direction is the Laadli initiative which will be the prime focus for the bicycle auction fundraiser.

On the other hand, recent reports have it that this entire promotional campaign for Pad Man is kept low key. Akshay Kumar spoke about it in brief on social media saying, “Bid for this #Padman cycle featured in my movie on http://www.bidkartz.com and the proceedings go for supporting women empowerment to “Laadli – a girl child campaign by Population First”.

We hear that the superstar and his producer-wife Twinkle Khanna want to focus on giving attention to Population First’s noble initiative rather than using it as a promotional activity for their film.

Featuring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles, Pad Man is directed by R. Balki and marks the foray of Twinkle Khanna as a producer. The film is slated to release on February 9.