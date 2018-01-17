Akshay Kumar gifts Rs. 5 lakhs to each innovator at Innovation Conclave

While superstar Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of PadMan along with actress Sonam Kapoor, the duo and the director of the film R Balki graced the Innovation Conclave event in Mumbai today where they met 16 innovators of the country. They also showcase the PadMan innovation song ‘Saale Sapne’. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the said song is composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Kausar Munir.

Impressed by the 16 innovators present at the Innovation Conclave superstar Akshay Kumar gifted each innovator Rs. 5 lakh to pay the respect to their contribution towards the country. Thanking the innovators present at the event Akshya Kumar said, “I am very proud to be standing with them. I might be a reel hero but they are the real heroes. I hope their stories reach the people as it will inspire lot of people in our country.”

Feeling inspired by the innovators around him on the stage, Akshay Kumar desire to innovate a special phone from which if selfies are taken it could detect any health problem in a person. He thought of this innovation as he lost his father due to cancer which was detected in the third stage. Akshay believed that the days are not far behind for such innovations.

PadMan is inspired by the life of Indian entrepreneur and inventor Arunachalam Muruganatham from Tamil Nadu, who invented the low cost sanitary pad making machine and revolutionized the movement of cost effective female hygiene in India.

PadMan actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her shock on how only 12% of women have access to sanitary napkins and tampons in India whereas Akshay Kumar pleaded the government to spread awareness on sanitary pads so that the women gain strength which in turn will also strengthen the country as a whole.

Directed by R Balki starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, PadMan will release on January 25.