When Akshay Kumar gave a pep talk to Kapil Sharma

It is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is unable to fulfil all the promotional commitments for his forthcoming production Firangi owing to his ill health. The comedian turned actor had earlier come out in the open to talk about his battle with alcoholism, anxiety and other health issues. Soon after the trailer launch of Firangi and a few promotional events, there were once again complaints of the actor missing out on a few activities due to his health issues and one such was ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

Earlier, we had reported that Akshay Kumar who is the judge of the comedy reality show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ along with the other judges namely, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade went ahead to shoot an episode all by themselves after Kapil Sharma failed to make it to the show which was a part of his Firangi promotions. Owing to the same, the said episode had to be shot without any special guests. But now it seems, Kapil Sharma decided to make up for his absence then by appearing and shooting for the show on Tuesday, November 21.

But that was not all. Right before the shoot began, Kapil Sharma decided to meet up with Akshay Kumar in the green room and present there were also other judges – Sajid and Shreyas. Whilst the team briefed everyone about the show, post the short session, Akshay wanted to have a talk with Kapil alone. Besides enquiring about his health, the superstar is said to have had a pep talk with comedian who is going through a rough phase on the personal front that has started to affect his work commitments.

On the other hand, the show was shot smoothly and Kapil Sharma even received a special felicitation. The said episode of the comedy reality show featured the actor’s decade long journey in the entertainment industry which started off as a comedian. Interestingly, Kapil Sharma is the winner of the third season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ and that is what proved to be a stepping stone for the comedian turned actor in the industry. He further found fame as a host and later went on to become an actor and then, a producer.

Moreover, it is also being said that Kapil Sharma decided to shake a leg with the action superstar Akshay Kumar during the show on one of the actor’s popular tracks ‘Teri Yaad Saath Hai’ from the 2007 blockbuster film Namastey London.