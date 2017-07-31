Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.08.2017 | 1:07 PM IST

Akshay Kumar to endorse Ayush ayurvedic products?

BySatish Sundaresan
If there’s one person who not just preaches the adage ‘Work while you work, play while you play’, but also follows it religiously, then, its none other than Bollywood’s very own superstar Akshay Kumar. Always known for his fitness as much as for his stellar performances in his films, Akshay Kumar is definitely redefining success, in his terms!

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Akshay Kumar is now all set to endorse ‘Ayush’ range of ayurvedic products.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.

