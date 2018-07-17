Akshay Kumar BEATS Salman Khan in Forbes Top 100 list

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have appeared in Forbes Top 100 list, much to the delight of their fans. While Akshay Kumar is at 76th position on the Forbes list of the World’s Highest Paid Celebrities 2018, Salman Khan bagged the 82nd. Total earnings of Akshay are close to 40.5 million dollars and Salman is at 37.7 million dollars. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s total earnings from movies this year have led them to bag this coveted position.

The magazine wrote about Akshay, “One of Bollywood’s leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles, such as Toilet Ek Prem Katha, a comedy supporting government campaigns to improve sanitation, and Pad Man, about a guy hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He still mints millions from backend profits and endorsing some 20 brands, including Tata and Eveready.” Salman Khan was called ‘Bollywood mainstay’ and his success is credited to his mass appeal and commercial movies like Tiger Zinda Hai. He also earns his share from the back end profits. Forbes wrote, “This Bollywood mainstay continues to produce and star in hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, cashing in on backend profits. Coupled with a slew of endorsements from Suzuki motorcycles to Chlormint gum, he remains one of India’s top earners.”

Akshay and Salman have surpassed the earnings of other biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and have emerged as the undisputed earners of the industry. Salman is all set to come with Bharat which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani in important roles. Akshay will be seen in Gold next which goes very well with his image of being a patriotic actor.

