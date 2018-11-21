Akshay Kumar to appear before Punjab SIT for questioning in connection to 2015 police firing probe

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been busy with his work schedule, reached Chandigarh on November 21 to appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The actor will be likely questioned in connection with the police firing on mobs who protested the 2015 incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. The Punjab Police SIT had summoned Akshay Kumar to Amritsar circuit house on November 21. But, the SIT gave him the option to appear in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar.

“We have given him (Akshay Kumar) the freedom to appear here (in Chandigarh),” SIT member and Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said on November 20.

The case is in connection with 2015 police firing probe. Akshay Kumar has already denied allegations made against him about allegedly arranging a meeting between Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The latter is currently serving time in prison for 20 years in two rape cases.

Akshay Kumar had released an official statement regarding the case and denied all the allegations made against him. “It has come to my knowledge that some rumours and false statements are being loosely made on social media about my involvement with a person named Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the context of a fictitious meeting involving Sukhbir Singh Badal. With all humility, I would like to state the following facts. I have never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere. I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu in Mumbai but we never crossed each other’s paths,” Akshay Kumar had said on Twitter.

Prakash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal have been questioned already by Punjab SIT in Chandigarh. Sukhbir denied meeting Akshay outside Punjab when asked if he had met him in Mumbai during the questioning on November 19.

