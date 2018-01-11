Akshat Verma nervous about Kaalakaandi

It’s not regular kind of film, and it comes to the audience after Tiger Zinda Hai. “So there’s bound to be anxiety. The last month has been a time of no major releases. So our film Kaalkaandi comes with a lot of expectations. These expectations don’t scare me. But they make me anxious,” says Akshat.

The film is about a man (Saif Ali Khan) who discovers he has little time to live and how he utilizes his remaining days on earth. “It’s been a trying time for me. Kaalakaandi was not easy to make. Now it releases with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Vikram Bhatt’s 1921. I’ve every reason to be intimidated. But I am not. We’ve done what we could. Now there’s nothing more we can do,” says Akshat pragmatically.

Akshat took off for a 10-day visit to Los Angeles since he’s a US green card holder and his citizenship would be endangered were he to not be present in Trump’s land at a required state. “It was stress-busting holiday. Being in India before the release of Kaalakaandi made no sense. We’ve already completed all our work. Now it’s up to our producers to see the film to a smooth release,” says the source.